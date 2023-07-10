BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in a residential burglary in early June.

The incident happened on June 8 around 6:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Irene Street.

Police say the man is in his early 30s and is described as 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 170 pounds. On the day of the incident, he was wearing a black hat, a black shirt and red plaid shorts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.