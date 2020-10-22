BPD searching for man involved in indecent exposure incident at Mill Creek Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man involved in an indecent exposure incident that was caught on camera at Mill Creek Park.

The suspect is between 40 and 50 years old and is described as having short grey hair, a heavy build, unshaven and seen wearing a black shirt with white lettering. He was wearing blue jeans and has multiple arm tattoos.

Suspect:

Mill Creek Park is located at 600 19th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.