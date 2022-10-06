BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in damaging a vending machine.

Officers said the man was allegedly involved in two theft offenses. On two separate occasions, the man allegedly caused approximately $3,000 in damage to a vending machine at the Mister Car Wash on Mount Vernon Avenue.

The police department describes the man as 35 to 40 years old with a shaved head and several tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Chris Peck at 661-326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.