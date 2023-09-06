BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in theft and fraudulent use of a credit card at Albertsons on Coffee Road.

Police say the man allegedly used a bank card from a purse stolen from Vons on Coffee Road to make a purchase at an Albertsons on Coffee Road on July 22 around 3 p.m.

Police describe the man as in his 20s with dark brown hair and on the day of the incident, he was wearing sunglasses, a red shirt over a long-sleeved black shirt and blue and red shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective T. Harless at 661-852-7039 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.