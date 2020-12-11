BPD searching for Jack in the Box robbery suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a robbery with threats of a firearm at a Jack in the Box.

The robbery happened on Nov. 11 around 12:20 p.m. at the Jack in the Box located at 4200 Chester Ave., near West Columbus Street. The suspect got into a white Chevrolet Cobalt and drove north on North Chester Avenue.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, black shoes and a face mask. He was carrying a Jack in the Box food bag.

Suspect:

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Arzivu at 661-326-3953 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.