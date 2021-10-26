BPD searching for hit-and-run suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with an August hit-and-run crash and stolen vehicle.

The hit-and-run collision happened on Aug. 27 at about 9:23 a.m. in the area of Beech and Spruce Streets, near Golden State Avenue. The suspect vehicle was reported stolen and recovered at the scene of the crash, according to BPD.

The suspect driver is described as a female in her 30s with blonde hair. She was wearing a black shirt and black spandex pants. There was a passenger in the vehicle that is described as a man in his 30s with multiple tattoos on his face and neck. He was wearing a black hat and black clothing.

Suspect driver

Suspect passenger

Anyone with information can call Officer Antonio Orozco at 661-326-3960 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.