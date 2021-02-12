BPD searching for business burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.
The burglary happened at a business on Jan. 16 in the 3300 block of Rio Mirada Drive, near Buck Owens Boulevard and Highway 99, according to BPD.
Suspect Description:
- Age: late 20s-30s
- Short Black Hair
- Wearing a surgical type mask
- Gray hooded sweatshirt with the logo “Buckets of Blood” on back
- Dark pants/jeans
- Black Nike Shoes
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Richardi with BPD at 661-326-3858 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.