BPD searching for business burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

The burglary happened at a business on Jan. 16 in the 3300 block of Rio Mirada Drive, near Buck Owens Boulevard and Highway 99, according to BPD.

Suspect Description:

  • Age: late 20s-30s
  • Short Black Hair
  • Wearing a surgical type mask
  • Gray hooded sweatshirt with the logo “Buckets of Blood” on back
  • Dark pants/jeans
  • Black Nike Shoes

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Richardi with BPD at 661-326-3858 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

