BPD searching for attempted catalytic converter theft suspect

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft.

The incident happened on Feb. 6 at around 2:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Crosswind Way, near Akers Road and Panama Lane in Southwest Bakersfield. The suspect tried to steal the victim’s catalytic converter and caused damage to the car. He drove off in a white 2003 Lincoln Continental.

Suspect Description:

  • Hispanic male
  • Age: 30-40 years old
  • Medium build
  • Long black hair in a pony tail
  • Seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black and white gym shorts, black sneakers

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Amos at 661-326-3872 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News