BPD searching for attempted catalytic converter theft suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft.

The incident happened on Feb. 6 at around 2:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Crosswind Way, near Akers Road and Panama Lane in Southwest Bakersfield. The suspect tried to steal the victim’s catalytic converter and caused damage to the car. He drove off in a white 2003 Lincoln Continental.

Suspect Description:

Hispanic male

Age: 30-40 years old

Medium build

Long black hair in a pony tail

Seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black and white gym shorts, black sneakers

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Amos at 661-326-3872 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.