BPD searching for assault suspect who threw a rock and struck victim in the head

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an assault suspect who threw a rock at a person and struck them in the head.

The incident happened on Nov. 30 in the 1800 block of 23rd Street, according to BPD.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, skinny build, shaggy brown hair, brown beard and a mustache. He was seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective K. Schlecht at 661-326-3850 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.