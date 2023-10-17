BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a suspect allegedly involved in an aggravated assault.

BPD said on Friday, Oct. 6 at about 12:53 a.m., the suspect allegedly punched the victim causing a laceration to his upper right eye and swelling to the rear of his head. The assault occurred at the Brix Lounge in the 3000 block of Calloway Drive, according to BPD.

The alleged suspect is described as a 6-foot-2 Hispanic male wearing a dark-colored collared shirt, blue jeans and tan cowboy boots, BPD said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective A. Paiz at 661-326-3299 or BPD at 661-327-7111.