BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a residential burglary, according to the department.

The department said the incident happened on Aug. 2 at about 4 a.m. in Northeast Bakersfield on Miner Street near Union Avenue and Columbus Street.

The suspect is described as a woman with a thin build in her 20s or 30s and has brown or red hair, according to the department. She was wearing a black tank top, pink shorts and dark leggings during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.