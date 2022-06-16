BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man who is suspected of exposing himself to an underage female, according to BPD.

Police say, surveillance cameras caught the man entering a business in the 2500 block of south H Street on May 14 at 5 p.m., exposing himself and then exiting after the offense.

The man is described as White or Hispanic, in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5-feet-9-inches to 6-feet tall, with brown facial hair and dark hair, according to police. On the day of the incident he was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Luevano at 661-326-3907 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.