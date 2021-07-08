BPD searching for 3 suspects wanted in catalytic converter theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating three suspects wanted for a catalytic converter theft.

The department said on June 27 at around noon, the suspects removed the catalytic converter from a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of McDonald Way. The suspects are described as:

Hispanic man, 20-30 years old, with short hair, wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts

Hispanic man 20-25 years old wearing a black t-shirt and dark-colored pants

White or Hispanic woman, 30 years old, wearing a pink tank top

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.