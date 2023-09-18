BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects allegedly involved in a grand theft in July.

BPD said on July 30 at approximately 6:05 p.m., the suspects allegedly stole items from the Famous Footwear store located in the 8900 block of Rosedale Highway.

One suspect is described as a white female adult with brown hair and a tattoo on right ankle wearing a neon orange and purple striped t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and red and purple sandals.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult wearing a gray baseball hat, blue and white jersey style shirt, black shorts, black socks and black shoes.

The third suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult with black hair wearing a blue “NBA” t-shirt, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective D. Hamma at 661-326-3513 or BPD at 661-327-7111.