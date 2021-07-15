BPD searching for 3 men wanted for assaulting a man at local restaurant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying three suspects who assaulted a man in May at the Firehouse Rosedale Station restaurant in northwest Bakersfield.

The assault happened on Monday, May 3 at the Firehouse located at 2905 Calloway Drive. BPD says the suspects followed the victim into the restroom and assaulted him, causing injuries. The suspects then drove off in a gray four-door sedan.





Suspect Descriptions:

Suspect #1: Hispanic male, mid-20s, 6’0″, 230 lbs., black beard, wearing a black hat, black jacket, black jeans and white shoes

Suspect #2: Hispanic male, mid-20’s, 6’0″, 235 lbs., short black hair, wearing a light gray shirt, black jeans, black and white shoes

Suspect #3: Hispanic male, mid-20’s, 6’1″, 190 lbs., long black hair, wearing a black shirt, light blue jeans, blue shoes

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Carlos Arvizu at 661-326-3953 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.