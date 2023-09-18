BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two people suspected in a theft and fraudulent use of a credit card at a Walmart last month.

BPD said a woman was leaving the Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 1200 block of Allen Road on Aug. 13 at approximately 2:30 p.m. when two suspects worked together to allegedly steal the victim’s debit card from her purse. The suspects then allegedly used the card to withdraw money from the victim’s bank account, according to BPD.

BPD said one of the suspects is described as a heavy set, female aged 30 to 40 with brown hair and wearing a straw hat, long sleeved light blue denim shirt, white pants, sandals and a black purse.

The second suspect is described as a 40-year-old male with facial hair and a medium build wearing a blue hat, long sleeved light blue shirt, light colored shorts, sandals and a black purse.

Courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective T. Harless at 661-852-7039 or BPD at 661-327-7111.