BPD searching for 2 suspects who burglarized Vacusweep last week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects who burglarized Vacusweep last week.

The burglary occurred on March 14 at a Vacusweep location in the 3600 block North Sillect Ave. The suspects were captured on surveillance video.

Suspect#1 Description:

White or Hispanic male

Age: 20s

Curly black hair

Seen wearing camouflage hoodie, dark pants, black flip-flops

Suspect #2 Description:

Black male

Age: 20s

Beard

Seen wearing a black hoodie with the words “no limit” on the front, tan pants

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Richardi with the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-326-3858 or BPD at 661-327-7111.