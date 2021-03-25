BPD searching for 2 suspects who burglarized Vacusweep last week

Crime Watch
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects who burglarized Vacusweep last week.

The burglary occurred on March 14 at a Vacusweep location in the 3600 block North Sillect Ave. The suspects were captured on surveillance video.

Suspect#1 Description:

  • White or Hispanic male
  • Age: 20s
  • Curly black hair
  • Seen wearing camouflage hoodie, dark pants, black flip-flops

Suspect #2 Description:

  • Black male
  • Age: 20s
  • Beard
  • Seen wearing a black hoodie with the words “no limit” on the front, tan pants

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Richardi with the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-326-3858 or BPD at 661-327-7111.

