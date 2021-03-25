BPD searching for 2 suspects who burglarized Vacusweep last week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects who burglarized Vacusweep last week.
The burglary occurred on March 14 at a Vacusweep location in the 3600 block North Sillect Ave. The suspects were captured on surveillance video.
Suspect#1 Description:
- White or Hispanic male
- Age: 20s
- Curly black hair
- Seen wearing camouflage hoodie, dark pants, black flip-flops
Suspect #2 Description:
- Black male
- Age: 20s
- Beard
- Seen wearing a black hoodie with the words “no limit” on the front, tan pants
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Richardi with the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-326-3858 or BPD at 661-327-7111.