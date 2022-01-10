BPD searching for 2 suspects wanted for burglary, fraud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man and woman involved in a vehicle burglary and fraud in southwest Bakersfield.

The incident happened on Dec. 1 around 2:11 p.m. at 4700 Gosford Rd., according to BPD. The suspects broke the window of the victim’s vehicle while no one was inside and stole a purse containing several credit cards. They used one of the credit cards at a nearby store.

Suspect descriptions:

White adult male

Height: approx. 5’7″

Skinny build

Short, black hair

Last seen wearing a necklace, black T-shirt, blue pans, black, white tennis shoes



White adult female

Height: approx. 5’3″

Dark hair

Last seen wearing a black t-shirt, multicolored jacket, black leggings, black tennis shoes

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are encouraged to call Detective Malhi at 661-326-3947 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.