BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two males who allegedly pointed a firearm at AM/PM employees and stole money.

According to police, the two males allegedly entered the AM/PM on Rosedale Highway on Sept. 2 around 4:55 a.m.

The men allegedly pointed firearms at the employees, demanded currency, stole money and fled eastbound on foot, police said.

Police describe one of the males as having a “large nose” with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white shoes, a gray backpack and was carrying a black Glock-style gun.

The other male was described as having a slim build and at the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue gloves, black pants, black shoes and was carrying a black duffle bag with a red logo.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective C. Arvizu

at 661-326-3953 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.