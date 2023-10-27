BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for two grand theft suspects who allegedly stole a woman’s purse at Mister Car Wash on Calloway Drive, according to Bakersfield police.

After finishing washing her vehicle at the automatic car wash in northwest Bakersfield, the victim pulled into the vacuum area when one of the men allegedly opened her car door and took her purse. The suspects then fled in a gray Honda.

Soon after, the victim’s credit card was fraudulently used. The theft happened on Oct. 18 at the intersection of Calloway Drive and Brimhall Road.

The two men are described as:

Suspect 1: Hispanic man, between 35-40 years of age with a medium complexion and heavy build. He was last seen wearing orange lens sunglasses, blue and black “LA Dodgers” baseball cap, black t-shirt, dark blue jean pants, and black and white shoes.

Suspect 2: Hispanic man between 25-35 years of age with a medium complexion and slim build, mustache and goatee. At the time of the alleged theft the man was seen wearing a black California flag baseball cap, black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

BPD said the suspects fled the Mister Car Wash location in a gray, four-door 2020 Honda Accord. The Accord had rear tinted windows, and five-spoke rims with a missing license plate.

Anyone with information regarding the grand theft is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.