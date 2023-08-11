BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who are allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a WinCo on Coffee Road.

Police say on Feb. 27 one of the males allegedly entered the WinCo, grabbed alcohol and attempted to exit the store without paying.

A store employee attempted to stop the male but an additional suspect entered the store and brandished a gun, according to police.

Both of the suspects allegedly left the business, entered a vehicle and left with the stolen merchandise.

The first suspect is described as 16 to 18 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches with a slim build wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with “Condors” on the chest and blue jeans, according to BPD.

Police say the second suspect is described as a man from 18 to 20 years old with black hair and was wearing a black “Champion” sweatshirt with dark jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective M. Hernandez at 661-326-3567 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.