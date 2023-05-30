BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men allegedly involved in a grand theft at Ulta Beauty on Rosedale Highway.
The incident happened on May 2 when two men allegedly walked into the Ulta Beauty store and selected over $1,000 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying, according to BPD.
Police say one of the men was described as 20 to 30 years old with brown hair, a mustache, a short beard and wore a gray Nike sweatshirt.
According to police, the other man was described as 20 to 30 years old, with brown hair, a goatee and wore a blue Nike Dodgers jersey, a black baseball hat and tattoos on both arms.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Matthew Aquino at (661) 326-3316 or BPD at (661) 326-3513.