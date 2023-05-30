BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men allegedly involved in a grand theft at Ulta Beauty on Rosedale Highway.

The incident happened on May 2 when two men allegedly walked into the Ulta Beauty store and selected over $1,000 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying, according to BPD.

Photo courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police say one of the men was described as 20 to 30 years old with brown hair, a mustache, a short beard and wore a gray Nike sweatshirt.

Photo courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department.

According to police, the other man was described as 20 to 30 years old, with brown hair, a goatee and wore a blue Nike Dodgers jersey, a black baseball hat and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Matthew Aquino at (661) 326-3316 or BPD at (661) 326-3513.