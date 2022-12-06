BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect they said was responsible for graffiti on the 1400 block of Baker Street.

The incident happened Nov. 18. Photos show what appears to be the suspect spray painting a white fence with dark colored paint.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid 20s or 30s. He is 5’8″ to 6’2″ and about 20 to 230 pounds. He has long black hair with shaved sideburns and brown eyes. He was seen wearing black framed glasses, a blue zip-up sweatshirt and black New Balance shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Officer Alan Guardado at 661-501-0274 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.