BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When a fight led to shots being fired outside a southwest Bakersfield restaurant in March, authorities didn’t know who to hold accountable. But now, they said they have a lead.

Officers were called to the Firestone Grill on California Avenue just west of Highway 99 just after 5 p.m. on March 25. Police said a disturbance started inside the restaurant and spilled outside to the parking lot where shots were fired.

No arrests were made at the time.

Thursday, BPD released descriptions of two suspects and a car they said is connected with the shooting.

Suspect 1 is described as a Hispanic man, 280 pounds, wearing a tan baseball-style hat, gray t-shirt, black gym shorts with white strips, black socks and black shoes.

Suspect 2 is described as a Hispanic man in his 20’s with black comb-over hair wearing a white long-sleeve, collared shirt, blue dress pants and dress shoes.

The suspect vehicle is a gray Kia four-door compact car with a California license plate.

No one was struck by gunfire during the incident and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Woods at (661) 326-3919 or

BPD at (661) 327-7111.