BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three men who allegedly robbed a WSS store in south Bakersfield.

Police say the incident happened on Oct. 22 at the WSS in the 1600 block of Panama Lane when the men allegedly stole $3,000 worth of merchandise.

One of the suspects allegedly pepper sprayed employees and customers, according to BPD.

Police say one suspect was described as 48 to 58 years old with a medium build and black and gray hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as being in his 20s with a slim build and a black durag. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a long black sleeve shirt, gray pants and white shoes.

The third suspect is described as being in his 20s with a slim build and black hair with orange headphones. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a purple and gray hooded sweatshirt, light blue ripped jeans and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective J. Erakat at 661-326-3314 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.