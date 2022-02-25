BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for three suspects they said were involved in a credit card theft that happened on Feb. 12.

Around 1 p.m., the suspects used stolen credit cards to buy things from Costco on Rosedale Highway.

The suspects are described as:

White woman, 30-40 years old, 5’04, 180 pounds, long blond hair, pink hooded sweatshirt, black pants

White man, 30-40 years old, 6’00- 6’03, 275 pounds, short blond hair, tattoos on arms, black shirt, blue jeans

Black man, 30-40 years old, 5’11- 6’02, 275 pounds, short black hair, blue/white plaid collared shirt, blue jeans,

They are wanted for forgery, ID theft and commercial burglary.

Anyone with information should call or email Detective Dinsmore at (661) 326-3511 or the Bakersfield

Police Department at (661) 327-7111.