BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect they said is connected with an auto theft that happened in February.

On February 25 around 6:30 a.m., a man stole what appears to be a dirt bike from the 100 block of Donna Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, between age 25 and 30, about 5’08 to 5’11, with long, brown hair, a clean shaven face and a slim build. Pictures show he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at (661) 327-7111.