BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they said pepper sprayed someone during a robbery.

The incident happened on Oct. 16 at a business in the Valley Plaza Mall at 2701 Ming Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male teenager, about 15 years old with dark hair. He was seen wearing a dark “Champion” hoodie and camouflage pants. Bakersfield Police Department officials said they believe the same suspect is responsible for several other thefts that happened in the Valley Plaza Mall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Watkin at (661) 326-3558 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.