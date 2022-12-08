BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect wanted for robbery and elder abuse, according to BPD.

The department said the robbery happened on Dec. 6 at the Home Depot located on Ming Avenue.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black and red jacket.

An elderly employee asked to see the suspects receipt as he walked towards the exit with stolen items. The suspect then pushed the elderly male employee, who suffered significant injury after falling and is currently in the hospital in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man in his 20’s with Hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red jacket.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts are asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.