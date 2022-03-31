BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for suspects in ongoing catalytic converter thefts and vehicle burglaries happening in Downtown Bakersfield.

There are two suspects.

One is described as a Hispanic man, age 20 to 30, 5’10’ to 6’0″, with a heavy build and mustache. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Cali” on the front, a white undershirt, dark pants and white shoes carrying a backpack.

The other suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, age 20 to 20, 5’4″ to 5’6″, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a dark green jacket light jeans, white shoes. She was also wearing a black mask and carrying a dark purple backpack.

Anyone with information on the suspects should call Detective Hatfield at 326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.