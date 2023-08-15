BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly punched an employee during a robbery of a gas station convenience store on East Brundage Lane.

Police say the incident happened on Aug. 8 around 8:15 p.m.

Courtesy: Bakersfield Police Department

The man allegedly entered the AMPM on East Brundage Lane and South Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, grabbed merchandise and attempted to leave the store without paying, according to police. Employees attempted to stop the man but he punched an employee which resulted in minor injury.

The man allegedly left the business with the merchandise.

Police say the man is described as being 19 to 25 years old, stands at 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The night of the incident he was wearing a black Adidas long-sleeve sweatshirt and green pants, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective S. Pace at 661-326-3501 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.