BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly stole a tip jar from a coffee shop in downtown Bakersfield.

Police say the man entered Blue Oak Coffee on 20th Street on Nov. 17 around 7:36 a.m.

The man then allegedly stole a tip jar that contained cash.

Police describe the man as a transient, in his 30s and 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a slim build.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective T. Lewis at 661-326-3558 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.