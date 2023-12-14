BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly stole several packs of cigarettes from a Circle K on Oak Street.

Police say a man allegedly demanded money from a Circle K in the 1000 block of Oak Street on Dec. 7 around 7:30 p.m.

When the man couldn’t steal money he allegedly stole several packs of cigarettes and fled the business.

The man is described as 25 to 35 years old with a medium height and build and a black goatee, according to police. He has medium-length black hair and at the time of the incident, he wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective J. Felgenhauer at 661- 326-3559 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.