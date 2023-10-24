BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of stealing propane tanks from Sully’s on Coffee Road.

According to the police department, the man allegedly pried open a propane cage and stole propane tanks from Sully’s on Sept. 28 at about 12:40 a.m.

Police describe the man as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a skinny build and a fade haircut. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black T-shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective S. Malhi at 661-326-3947 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.