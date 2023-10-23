BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of grand theft at a work site.

According to BPD, the incident happened on Oct. 18 when a man allegedly stole a saw from a work site on Baker Street.

Police say the man is described as 40-years-old, he stands at about 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair, a black goatee, brown eyes and a tattoo on his right bicep.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a red T-shirt, dark colored jeans, tan shoes and a blue bandana.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective B. Gharib at 661-326-3964 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.