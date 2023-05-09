BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in a residential burglary.
The burglary happened on Driftwood Street, according to police.
Police say the man allegedly involved is described as having a slim build. On the day of the incident, the man was wearing a gray cap, black jacket, gray shirt and tan shorts.
The man was in possession of a knife on the day of the incident, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Paul Madriz at 661-326-3555 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.