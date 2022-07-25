BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect they said stole items from the Home Depot on Gosford Road.

Officials said on July 7, the suspect walked into the Home Depot at 4700 Gosford Road and stole several items from display shelves.

When confronted, officials said the suspect brandished a knife and threatened employees, then fled to store.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s with a medium build, brown hair and a mustache. He was seen wearing a gray hat, a brown and white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call Detective Chris Peck at (661) 326-3519 or BPD at (661) 327-7111.