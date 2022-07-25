BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two suspects they said were involved in a theft from Famous Footwear on Rosedale Highway.

Officials said the suspects came into the store at 8900 Rosedale Highway and left with merchandise without paying.

The suspects are described as one white man, 30s, with tattoos. He was seen wearing a blue tank top and a blue Superman cap.

And one woman, 30s, with pink hair seen wearing a Guns ‘n Roses t-shirt.

Anyone with information should call Detective Hamma at (661) 326-3846 or BPD at (661) 327-7111.