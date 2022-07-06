BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect they said was involved in a car theft last month.

Officials said on June 14, the suspect in question stole a vehicle from the 3500 block of Rosedale Highway. The vehicle has since been recovered but the suspect is still at large.

The suspect is described as a hispanic man, 40s, with a medium build, black and gray hair and beard, a “Cal” tattoo on his right forearm and a “Death” tattoo on his left shoulder. Officials said he was last seen wearing a dark shirt.

Anyone with information should call Detective Tramel at (661) 679-0144 or BPD at (661) 327-7111.