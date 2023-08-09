EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify details of the incident.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of attempted sexual assault at a business in downtown Bakersfield.

Police say the man allegedly entered a business on 24th Street around 11:14 a.m. and assaulted a woman. The woman was able to defend herself and the suspect fled.

Police describe the suspect as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 25 to 30 years old with a muscular build, black short hair, a black mustache and a partial beard.

Courtesy: Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD told 17 News the alleged victim is an employee of the business.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Perez at 661-852-7040 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.