BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for three robbery suspects they said were involved in a robbery at the 7-Eleven on the 2300 block of Chester Lane.

Police said the suspects used physical force during the incident on Sept. 23.

The suspects are described as:

One Hispanic male, age 16 to 19 with dark hair. He was seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

One Hispanic male age 16 to 19 with dark hair. He was wearing a red jersey over a white hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

One Hispanic male age 16 to 19 with dark hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jean shorts.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact Detective Antonio Orozco at (661) 852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111