BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for three people suspected of installing card skimming devices at a 7-Eleven in southwest Bakersfield.

Police say the three suspects allegedly worked together to install a card-skimming device at a 7-Eleven in the 6400 block of Ashe Road on Oct. 30 at about 1 a.m.

The first suspect is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, according to police. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, light blue athletic shorts and black and white flip-flops.

  • First suspect: Courtesy BPD
The second suspect is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a slim build, according to police. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, red athletic shorts and black and white Nike shoes.

  • Second suspect: BPD
The third suspect is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a heavy set and tattoos on his right ankle, according to BPD. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black, white and gold baseball cap, a black T-shirt with white letters, white shorts and black sandals.

  • Third suspect: BPD
The Bakersfield Police Department advises the community to look out for suspicious activity around card readers.

Police say to look out for:

  • Difficulty entering your card
  • Glue, tape and out-of-place wiring
  • Broken damaged tampered evident tape
  • Cameras pointing at the keypad
  • Difference between card readers at the location

If a skimming device is suspected notify an employee at the business.

To reduce the chance of becoming a card skimming victim police advise you to:

  • Use the ‘tap’ feature on your card
  • Use the ATMs located inside a band or business
  • Cover the number pad with your hand to hide your PIN code
  • Frequently change your PIN passcode
  • Activate automatic alerts
  • Regularly check your bank statements

Police say skimming devices may appear like this:

Courtesy: BPD

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective S. Malhi at 661-326-3947, or BPD at 661-327-7111.