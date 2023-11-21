BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for three people suspected of installing card skimming devices at a 7-Eleven in southwest Bakersfield.

Police say the three suspects allegedly worked together to install a card-skimming device at a 7-Eleven in the 6400 block of Ashe Road on Oct. 30 at about 1 a.m.

The first suspect is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, according to police. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, light blue athletic shorts and black and white flip-flops.

First suspect: Courtesy BPD

The second suspect is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a slim build, according to police. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, red athletic shorts and black and white Nike shoes.

Second suspect: BPD

The third suspect is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a heavy set and tattoos on his right ankle, according to BPD. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black, white and gold baseball cap, a black T-shirt with white letters, white shorts and black sandals.

Third suspect: BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department advises the community to look out for suspicious activity around card readers.

Police say to look out for:

Difficulty entering your card

Glue, tape and out-of-place wiring

Broken damaged tampered evident tape

Cameras pointing at the keypad

Difference between card readers at the location

If a skimming device is suspected notify an employee at the business.

To reduce the chance of becoming a card skimming victim police advise you to:

Use the ‘tap’ feature on your card

Use the ATMs located inside a band or business

Cover the number pad with your hand to hide your PIN code

Frequently change your PIN passcode

Activate automatic alerts

Regularly check your bank statements

Police say skimming devices may appear like this:

Courtesy: BPD

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective S. Malhi at 661-326-3947, or BPD at 661-327-7111.