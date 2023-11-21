BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for three people suspected of installing card skimming devices at a 7-Eleven in southwest Bakersfield.
Police say the three suspects allegedly worked together to install a card-skimming device at a 7-Eleven in the 6400 block of Ashe Road on Oct. 30 at about 1 a.m.
The first suspect is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, according to police. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, light blue athletic shorts and black and white flip-flops.
The second suspect is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a slim build, according to police. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, red athletic shorts and black and white Nike shoes.
The third suspect is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a heavy set and tattoos on his right ankle, according to BPD. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black, white and gold baseball cap, a black T-shirt with white letters, white shorts and black sandals.
The Bakersfield Police Department advises the community to look out for suspicious activity around card readers.
Police say to look out for:
- Difficulty entering your card
- Glue, tape and out-of-place wiring
- Broken damaged tampered evident tape
- Cameras pointing at the keypad
- Difference between card readers at the location
If a skimming device is suspected notify an employee at the business.
To reduce the chance of becoming a card skimming victim police advise you to:
- Use the ‘tap’ feature on your card
- Use the ATMs located inside a band or business
- Cover the number pad with your hand to hide your PIN code
- Frequently change your PIN passcode
- Activate automatic alerts
- Regularly check your bank statements
Police say skimming devices may appear like this:
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective S. Malhi at 661-326-3947, or BPD at 661-327-7111.