BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying three robbery suspects officials said are connected to an incident that happened at the Food Spot #2 on Wilson Road.

The suspects were reported to have punched a victim in the face, causing swelling to his head and face, while they took merchandise from the store, officials said.

Police said the robbery happened around 7:16 p.m. at the Food Spot #2 on Wilson Road,just west of South Real Road.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: Hispanic male who stands at 5-feet 10-inches and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and white shoes.

Suspect 2: Hispanic male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and a black mask around his mouth.

Suspect 3: Black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue ripped jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.