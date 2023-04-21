BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three men suspected of theft from the Hollister store in the Valley Plaza Mall.

According to the police department, the three men allegedly entered the business, grabbed merchandise and fled without paying on March 9.

Police released two images of the suspects Friday.

Police say one of the men is described as possibly Hispanic and in his 20s. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray sweater and sweatpants, black shoes and a black hat.

One man allegedly involved was described as Black and in his 20s, police say. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray sweater and sweatpants and gray shoes.

The other man allegedly involved was described as Hispanic and in his 20s police say. At the time of the incident he was wearing blue pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and white shoes.

Photo courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department. Photo courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective J. Erakat at 661-326-3314 with the Organized Retail Theft Unit or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.