BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two suspects allegedly involved in a theft in July.

BPD said the suspects also used one of the victim’s credit cards.

The incident happened July 23 on the 5700 block of Stockdale Highway, according to BPD.

The first suspect is described as a Black woman, 20 to 30 years old with a medium build and long black hair. She was seen wearing a multicolored sweater, black leggings, a lime green baseball cap, black socks and slides.

The second suspect is described as a Black man, 20 to 30 years old with a medium build, black hair and a black goatee. He was seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, gray joggers, a red baseball cap and black shoes.

BPD said they are using a newer model white sedan.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Madriz at (661) 326-3555 or BPD at (661) 327-7111.