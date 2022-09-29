The two robbery suspects wanted for multiple incidents in Bakersfield. (Courtesy BPD)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two men wanted for several robberies, according to the police department.

The Police department said the robberies happened on June 23 at multiple businesses in Bakersfield.

BPD describes the first suspect as 27 to 33 years old, 5’9″ and 280 pounds. He wore a red baseball cap with a white “NY” logo, a black shirt, black shoes and dark blue jeans, according to police. He has a “G” tattoo on his left hand and a “NOB” tattoo on his left forearm, according to BPD.

The second suspect is described as 27 to 33 years old, 5’8″ and 210 pounds, according to BPD. He was wearing a black Champion hoodie, a black face mask, black pants and red shoes, according to BPD. He has a “385” tattoo on his left forearm and “WK” on his left wrist, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Isaac Aleman at 661-864-5498 or BPD at 661-327-7111.