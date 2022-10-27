BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects they said were involved in a robbery at Costco on Rosedale Highway.

Police said the two suspect stole several bottles of alcohol before being confronted by an employee. The employee suffered major injuries due to a struggle with the suspects, officials said. The suspects then fled in a car described as a gray four-door, 2007 BMW with California license plate number 7TVJ985.

(BPD)

The suspects are described as:

A Black man in his 20s, about 5’6″ with a medium build and black hair. He was seen wearing a gray hoodie, black shorts, white socks and Nike shoes. He was also wearing a blue medical mask and carrying a backpack.

A Black woman in her 20s with a thin build. She was seen wearing a black hoodie, gray pajama bottoms , white and gray Nike shoes and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information should call Detective F Juarez at (661)326-3553 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.