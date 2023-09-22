BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two males suspected of vehicle theft in southwest Bakersfield.

According to the police department, the auto theft incident happened in the 4700 block of Alden Court on Sept. 8 around 11 p.m.

Two males allegedly forced entry into a Kia Soul that was equipped with internal cameras and took it without the owner’s permission, according to BPD.

The vehicle has been recovered since the incident.

Police describe one of the males as about 17 to 20 years old with black hair and on the night of the incident, he wore a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with a white logo.

The other male was described as about 17 to 20 years old with curly hair and the night of the incident he wore a light-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Chris Peck at 661-679-0144 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.