BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a man and woman who are suspected of felony fraudulent use of a card and theft, according to BPD.

A woman and man are suspected of taking a wallet from a person’s purse at an Albertson’s on Stockdale Highway on Feb. 28, according to BPD.

Officials said a credit card in the wallet was used to make purchases of over $1,000 at an additional store.

The man allegedly involved is described as in his 30s with a medium build, short dark hair and a goatee, police said. On the day of the incident, he was wearing a blue and white plaid shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a baseball cap.

Photo provided by BPD. Photo provided by BPD.

The woman allegedly involved in the incident is described as between 20 and 30 years old, with a medium build and long dark hair. On the day of the incident, she was wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, black leggings, black and white shoes and a black mask.

Photo provided by BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Paul Madriz at 661-326-3555 or BPD at 661-327-7111.