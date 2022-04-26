BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two suspects they said are involved in a catalytic converter theft that happened last month.

On March 31, two suspects stole a catalytic converter on the 3400 block of Reeder Avenue. around 3 p.m.

The suspects are described as:

A Hispanic man, about 5’8″ to 6’0″ and 190 pounds with medium complexion and a medium build. Photos show he was wearing white collar shirt with one red thick stripe and two small black stripes, black pants, black and white vans with a grey hat with tattoos on both arms.

A Hispanic man, about 5’8″ to 6’0″ between 220 and 240 pounds with medium complexion and a heavy set build. Photos show he was wearing black short sleeve shirt with design, blue basketball shorts and black hat and tattoos on both arms.

BPD said the suspects fled in an older model white Honda CRV with two different rims. BPD said there is also the possibility of a female driver.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Perez at (661) 852-7040, or BPD at (661) 327-7111.